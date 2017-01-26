Lucic collected a second-period assist and threw four body checks during Wednesday's win over Anaheim.

With a single goal and just three points through 12 January games, Lucic is hardly providing the offense expected of a $6 million player. He's also fallen off the fantasy grid in shallower settings, especially considering he's gone 25 games without a multi-point showing. Lucic's 11 goals, 29 points, 107 shots, 30 PIM and 126 hits still provide solid cross-category production, but most of the offensive numbers came early in the year when he was playing consistently with Connor McDavid, and that is no longer the case.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola