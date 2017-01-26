Lucic collected a second-period assist and threw four body checks during Wednesday's win over Anaheim.

With a single goal and just three points through 12 January games, Lucic is hardly providing the offense expected of a $6 million player. He's also fallen off the fantasy grid in shallower settings, especially considering he's gone 25 games without a multi-point showing. Lucic's 11 goals, 29 points, 107 shots, 30 PIM and 126 hits still provide solid cross-category production, but most of the offensive numbers came early in the year when he was playing consistently with Connor McDavid, and that is no longer the case.