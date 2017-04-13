Lucic scored a goal with an assist and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's Game 1 overtime loss against the Sharks.

It's not shocking that Edmonton's most experienced player in the playoffs was its best skater in Game 1. After all, he has 27 goals and 66 points with a plus-39 rating in 102 career postseason games. With a second-line role and top-unit power-play time working in his favor, he should be a valuable fantasy asset throughout the Oilers' playoff run.

