Oilers' Mitch Callahan: Agrees to two-year contract

Callahan signed a two-year deal with Edmonton on Saturday.

Callahan will get the chance to earn on spot on the 23-man roster after spending most of last year with AHL Grand Rapids. The winger notched 16 points in the playoffs while helping the Griffins secure a Calder Cup championship. The 25-year-old has yet to tally a point in the NHL, as he has made just five appearances. Don't be surprised to see Callahan logging more regular minutes during the 2017-18 campaign.