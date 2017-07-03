Oilers' Mitch Callahan: Agrees to two-year contract
Callahan signed a two-year deal with Edmonton on Saturday.
Callahan will get the chance to earn on spot on the 23-man roster after spending most of last year with AHL Grand Rapids. The winger notched 16 points in the playoffs while helping the Griffins secure a Calder Cup championship. The 25-year-old has yet to tally a point in the NHL, as he has made just five appearances. Don't be surprised to see Callahan logging more regular minutes during the 2017-18 campaign.
