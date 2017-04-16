Ellis was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.

Ellis signed a two-year, entry-level deal in April of 2016 after going undrafted for four years of eligibility. The 24-year-old keeper earned the contract by putting up nice numbers during his final season at Providence College in 2015-16, posting a .936 save percentage and 1.80 GAA in 36 starts for the Friars. In his first season at the minor-league level, Ellis recorded a .918 save percentage and 2.69 GAA in 34 appearances for the AHL's Condors. He'll likely serve as nothing more than the third goalie for the Oilers' playoff run and probably won't draw in for his NHL debut barring some disastrous injury circumstances.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...