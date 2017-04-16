Ellis was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.
Ellis signed a two-year, entry-level deal in April of 2016 after going undrafted for four years of eligibility. The 24-year-old keeper earned the contract by putting up nice numbers during his final season at Providence College in 2015-16, posting a .936 save percentage and 1.80 GAA in 36 starts for the Friars. In his first season at the minor-league level, Ellis recorded a .918 save percentage and 2.69 GAA in 34 appearances for the AHL's Condors. He'll likely serve as nothing more than the third goalie for the Oilers' playoff run and probably won't draw in for his NHL debut barring some disastrous injury circumstances.
