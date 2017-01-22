Klefbom scored his eighth goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Flames.

Those were the first points in five games for Klefbom, who now has 18 points in 49 games. The 23-year-old is logging monstrous minutes and is manning the point on the power play. He's been a valuable fantasy asset this season, but he does go through cold stretches and hasn't been too consistent. Given the fact he's logging heavy minutes and has a blazing shot, the Swedish rearguard is still worth owning in most leagues.