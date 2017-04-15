Klefbom (leg) is expected to play Sunday in San Jose.

Although he missed Saturday's skate, head coach Todd McLellan forecasts Klefbom playing Sunday. He went down in Game 2 after blocking a Brent Burns shot. Klefbom was an ironman all year, playing all 82 games while blocking 146 shots. If he is confirmed Sunday, he'll bring his special teams talents -- three goals and 13 assists on power play -- to an Oilers team in need of a critical road win.