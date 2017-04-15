Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Expected to play Sunday
Klefbom (leg) is expected to play Sunday in San Jose.
Although he missed Saturday's skate, head coach Todd McLellan forecasts Klefbom playing Sunday. He went down in Game 2 after blocking a Brent Burns shot. Klefbom was an ironman all year, playing all 82 games while blocking 146 shots. If he is confirmed Sunday, he'll bring his special teams talents -- three goals and 13 assists on power play -- to an Oilers team in need of a critical road win.
