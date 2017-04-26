Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Expected to suit up for Game 1
Klefbom (illness) is in the projected lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Ducks.
Klefbom missed Monday's practice due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Wednesday's contest. The 23-year-old blueliner was a key contributor in Edmonton's opening-round series victory over the Sharks, notching three points (two goals, one assist) and 11 shots on goal over six games. He'll slot into his usual role skating on the Oilers' top pairing and first power-play unit for Game 1.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...