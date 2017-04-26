Klefbom (illness) is in the projected lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Ducks.

Klefbom missed Monday's practice due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Wednesday's contest. The 23-year-old blueliner was a key contributor in Edmonton's opening-round series victory over the Sharks, notching three points (two goals, one assist) and 11 shots on goal over six games. He'll slot into his usual role skating on the Oilers' top pairing and first power-play unit for Game 1.