Klefbom registered an assist on the power play and took a team-leading nine shots in Saturday's overtime win.

After an offensive flurry in early December, Klefbom went dark for the rest of the month. He recorded no points and an average of two shots per game in the month's final seven games. But he's bouncing back in 2017. He has a goal, an assist, a plus-1 rating, and an average of four shots per game in the first three games of the new year.