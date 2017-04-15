Klefbom blocked a Brent Burns shot during Friday's Game 2 against the Oilers, sustaining an apparent left leg injury in the process, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

The two-way defenseman headed to the training room in the third period, and after 18:23 of ice time. Klefbom is a special teams guru, having averaged 1:44 on the penalty kill with 16 man-advantage points during the regular season. AHL Bakersfield has been eliminated from playoff contention, so the Oilers will have plenty of call-up options in case Klefbom ends up missing his first game all year.

