Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Will play in Game 3
Klefbom (leg) will play in Sunday's game in San Jose, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
The blueliner left Friday's game in the third period, but according to Klefbom himself, he'll be ready to go in Game 3. With 38 points in 82 games, he has proved himself to be a solid two-way defender, and will be key in an Edmonton playoff run.
More News
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Leaves Game 2 injured•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Dishes out four helpers Thursday•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Stays hot with opening goal•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Posts three-point night in home win•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Buries eighth goal in win over Flames•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...