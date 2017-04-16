Klefbom (leg) will play in Sunday's game in San Jose, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

The blueliner left Friday's game in the third period, but according to Klefbom himself, he'll be ready to go in Game 3. With 38 points in 82 games, he has proved himself to be a solid two-way defender, and will be key in an Edmonton playoff run.

