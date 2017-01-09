Maroon netted a pair of goals in Sunday's loss to Ottawa.

Maroon fired six shots on goal in the loss and is thriving on the top line with Connor McDavid. The 28-year-old has already set a career high with 16 goals this season and is also sporting a tidy plus-14 rating. Maroon's 50 PIM and strong shot on goal totals make him a well-rounded fantasy asset, so as long as he keeps playing alongside the NHL's leading scorer, he's worth starting in fantasy.

