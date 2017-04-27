Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Chips in two helpers against Ducks
Maroon recorded two third-period assists during Wednesday's Game 1 win over Anaheim.
After spending the better part of five seasons with the Ducks, Maroon got the best of his former team Wednesday. The winger posted career-high marks in the goals (27) and points (42) columns this season and has flourished at five-on-five alongside Connor McDavid. Maroon has been held to a goal and two assists through seven playoff games, though.
