Maroon scored a goal and recorded a pair of hits in Saturday's 2-1 win against the Flames.

Maroon is on fire lately, lighting the lamp 10 times over his past 12 games, including seven markers in the past six outings. If Maroon is still available off the waiver wire, strike while the iron is hot. He is on pace for his first 40-point season, and he can help fantasy owners looking for penalty minutes, too.