Maroon practiced on the team's third line and is expected to line up there in Game 5, Jack Michaels of Oilers Radio Network reports.

After a career year in the regular season, Maroon has yet to record a point in the playoffs. Moving off Connor McDavid's line is certainly a demotion, but it doesn't completely strip Maroon of value. He'll be skating alongside Zack Kassian, who leads the team in goals this postseason.

