Maroon scored Edmonton's lone goal in a loss to Chicago on Saturday.

Maroon has spent about half of his even-strength minutes on the ice with Connor McDavid and fantasy owners are the benefactor. Maroon is having a career year and the obvious difference for the 28-year-old is having an elite center. He now has 19 goals on the year, seven more than he's ever scored before. As long as he's playing with McDavid, there's value to the depth forward.