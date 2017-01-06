Maroon scored a goal in each period of Thursday's game against Boston, leading to a 4-3 win. He accumulated five shots, five PIM and a plus-3 rating.

His first career hat trick came along with a fight against Zdeno Chara; Maroon may have lost that particular battle, but he and the Oilers won the war. The veteran winger has been a consistent scoresheet presence recently -- in fact, he's operating at a point-per-game pace over his past seven games, and six of those points are goals. He's also racked up a plus-8 rating and 18 PIM in that span. Maroon is clearly enjoying playing alongside Connor McDavid, and fantasy owners should take notice.