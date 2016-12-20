Maroon scored a second-period goal during Monday's win over St. Louis to snap a six-game goalless stretch.

Maroon's fantasy value skyrocketed while he was flanking Connor McDavid, but with just three goals and six points through his past 18 games, there currently isn't a lot to like about Maroon's stock. There is potential for him to climb the depth chart again and see an uptick in value, but for now, he's a low-end asset that's best left to cavernous seasonal settings.