Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Posts multi-point game against Flames

Nugent-Hopkins scored his tenth goal of the season and assisted on another Saturday against Calgary.

It was a great night for the second line of Nugent-Hopkins, Eberle and Pouliot, who tore apart the Flames. The Nuge has been producing consistently of late, piling on two goals and six points in his last seven games. While his 10 goals and 25 points in 49 games are disappointing, Nugent-Hopkins appears to be trending in the right direction and is firing lots of pucks on net. Given his top-six role and potential, the 23-year-old is worth owning in most fantasy leagues.