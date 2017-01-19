Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Three-game point streak

Nugent-Hopkins pitched in an assist and two shots in 21:14 of ice time during Wednesday's win over Florida.

It's been a far cry from being his best season, but Nugent-Hopkins is now on a three-game point streak and has posted a goal and three assists over the last five games. There's a fair chance the goal scoring picks up. With a career shooting percentage of 10.5 percent, he's shooting a full three-and-a-half percent lower. If that rebound begins, he could be a good pick up. He's taking 2.7 shots per game, the highest mark of his career.

