Stanton signed a two-year contract with Edmonton on Saturday.

Stanton will likely be fighting for a spot on the Oilers' 23-man roster along with Eric Gryba. Last season, the 27-year-old Stanton failed to get onto the ice with Colorado, instead suiting up with AHL San Antonio and AHL Cleveland for the year. Considering the blueliner last tallied an NHL point back in 2014-15 with Vancouver, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be pinning their hopes on him suddenly becoming an offensive force in the league.