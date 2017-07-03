Oilers' Ryan Stanton: Inks deal Saturday
Stanton signed a two-year contract with Edmonton on Saturday.
Stanton will likely be fighting for a spot on the Oilers' 23-man roster along with Eric Gryba. Last season, the 27-year-old Stanton failed to get onto the ice with Colorado, instead suiting up with AHL San Antonio and AHL Cleveland for the year. Considering the blueliner last tallied an NHL point back in 2014-15 with Vancouver, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be pinning their hopes on him suddenly becoming an offensive force in the league.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...