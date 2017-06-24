Skinner was drafted 78th overall by the Oilers at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Skinner is living the dream -- his hometown Oilers traded up to nab him with the 78th pick. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound goaltender went 34-20 with Lethbridge and recorded a .905 save percentage last year, but he upped the ante large in 20 playoff games, recording a .916 save percentage. Skinner is extremely athletic and his investment in positional play and glove work last season has really paid off. He'll head back to Lethbridge in September.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...