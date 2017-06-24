Skinner was drafted 78th overall by the Oilers at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Skinner is living the dream -- his hometown Oilers traded up to nab him with the 78th pick. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound goaltender went 34-20 with Lethbridge and recorded a .905 save percentage last year, but he upped the ante large in 20 playoff games, recording a .916 save percentage. Skinner is extremely athletic and his investment in positional play and glove work last season has really paid off. He'll head back to Lethbridge in September.

