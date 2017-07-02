Rattie signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Saturday.

Rattie was waived by the Blues last January, only to get picked up by the Hurricanes, who ultimately sent him back to the wire -- ironically, St. Louis would end up reclaiming him a month later. The chronic pinballing from Rattie might be enough to make your head spin, but we wouldn't sweat out his status unless it starts to look like the Oilers will become the first franchise serious about giving him a full-time NHL role.

