Oilers' Ty Rattie: Secures one-year deal
Rattie signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Saturday.
Rattie was waived by the Blues last January, only to get picked up by the Hurricanes, who ultimately sent him back to the wire -- ironically, St. Louis would end up reclaiming him a month later. The chronic pinballing from Rattie might be enough to make your head spin, but we wouldn't sweat out his status unless it starts to look like the Oilers will become the first franchise serious about giving him a full-time NHL role.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...