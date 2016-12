Benson agreed to terms with the Oilers on a three-year, entry-level contract Friday.

The Oilers nabbed this talented scoring winger in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He's having quite the 2016-17 campaign for the WHL's Giants, already sinking 10 goals to complement 30 assists in 31 games. Remember the name Benson for the coming fantasy seasons.