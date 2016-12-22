Pitlick (lower body) is now showing on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The move to IR should surprise no one, as the winger was spotted with a cast up to his thigh after sustaining the injury in Monday night's contest against the Blues. While there's never a good time for injuries, this is especially poor timing, as Pitlick was heating up to the tune of four points in five games before going down. Don't expect him back until Dec. 29 at the earliest.