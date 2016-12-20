Pitlick will return to Edmonton to see doctors Tuesday after leaving Monday night's game with an injury. After the game, he was seen in a walking cast up to the thigh, indicating a potential lower-body injury, Rob Tychkowski of the Edmonton Sun reports.

Per Tychkowski, coach Todd McLellan said that Pitlick's injury "doesn't look good" right now. All of these factors seem to imply that Pitlick will miss at least the rest of the Oilers' road trip and could remain out until after the NHL's Christmas recess, if not longer.