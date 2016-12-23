Pitlick will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL of the left knee.

What an unfortunate development for the burgeoning winger, whose 2016-17 campaign ends with 11 points (eight goals) and a whopping 70 hits in 31 games. This should result in more consistent playing time for prized rookie Jesse Puljujarvi, and makes it that much more important for the gritty Zack Kassian to be in the lineup against some of the more physical opponents.