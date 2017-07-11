Oilers' Yohann Auvitu: Pens deal with Oilers

Auvitu signed a one-year deal with the Oilers on Monday. The deal is worth the NHL minimum $650,000.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old has spent the majority of his professional career in Finland, where he tallied 57 points and a plus-33 rating in 216 Liiga games. Auvitu got into 25 games with New Jersey last year but wasn't very productive offensive, turning in just two goals and two assists. That said, he could be in the mix for a job on the Oilers' back end come October with a strong training camp, so those interested should keep an eye on him in September's preseason.

