Oilers' Zack Kassian: Inks three-year extension with Oilers
Kassian signed a three-year, $5.85 million extension with the Oilers on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Kassian is coming off his second season in Edmonton, where he was able to put up career numbers of 201 hits and 16 blocked shots, while also tallying seven goals and 17 assists. His improvement nets him a deal worth an average of just under $2 million per season, which should lock him in on the wing for the foreseeable future.
