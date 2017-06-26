Kassian signed a three-year, $5.85 million extension with the Oilers on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Kassian is coming off his second season in Edmonton, where he was able to put up career numbers of 201 hits and 16 blocked shots, while also tallying seven goals and 17 assists. His improvement nets him a deal worth an average of just under $2 million per season, which should lock him in on the wing for the foreseeable future.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...