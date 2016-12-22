Kassian collected two assists and finished with four hits and 12 PIM during Wednesday's win over the Coyotes.

With just nine points -- two goals -- through 32 games, Kassian's fantasy value lies in his willingness to spend time in the penalty box. He has 57 PIM for the year, and despite some opportunities to skate in a more offensively inclined role, the 25-year-old winger looks locked into fourth-line duty for the foreseeable future. It hinders his fantasy upside.