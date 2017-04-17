Kassian scored the lone goal in Game 3 against the Sharks.

It was a clutch third-period tally from Kassian, who converted on a turnover with a backhander from the slot area. He was an absolute force in Game 2 and carried that momentum over into Sunday evening. He only scored seven times this season and is playing on the third line, but the playoffs are a new chapter, and Kassian's revamped play is one of the best ongoing stories in the early going.