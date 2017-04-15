Oilers' Zack Kassian: Makes good on shorthanded chance
Kassian potted a shorthanded goal -- the first tally of his NHL playoff career -- en route to a Game 2 home win over the Sharks on Friday.
Kassian forced a turnover at center ice and then was all alone, beating goalie Martin Jones with a wrister for the game's first goal. All-world forward talent Connor McDavid would ultimately sink a shorthanded goal of his own, but Kassian's marker was the one to set the tone for the Orange Crush.
