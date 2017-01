Though he saw just 10:55 of ice time, Kassian posted his third goal of the season in Wednesday's win over Florida.

That's got to be a relief for Kassian, who scored two goals in the first six games of the season and hasn't seen the back of the net since. With an ice time average of 11:59 and only 12 points on the year, his utility in most fantasy formats is limited to hits (97) and penalty minutes (72).