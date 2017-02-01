Kassian recorded just two shots through 15:27 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota.

That five-game point streak is firmly in the rearview mirror, even though Tuesday's game saw him take up much more than his season average ice time of 12:01. If you're rostering Kassian, the point streak was gravy. There's little reason to expect that his production can continue at that level. He has 15 points in 49 games this season. The point streak caught him up to about the point pace that should be expected over the course of the season.