Oleg Yevenko: Fails to receive qualifying offer
Yevenko wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets and will become an unrestricted free agent, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
The 25-year-old defenseman has yet to see any playing time in the NHL and it's unlikely he'll become a relevant fantasy option during the upcoming campaign no matter where he signs. He'll be eligible to negotiate with new teams come the start of free agency on July 1.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...