Yevenko wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets and will become an unrestricted free agent, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

The 25-year-old defenseman has yet to see any playing time in the NHL and it's unlikely he'll become a relevant fantasy option during the upcoming campaign no matter where he signs. He'll be eligible to negotiate with new teams come the start of free agency on July 1.

