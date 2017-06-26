Dansk wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets and will become an unrestricted free agent, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

A second-round pick of the Blue Jackets back in 2012, Dansk has yet to see action in an NHL game, which likely led to his failure to receive a qualifying offer. The 23-year-old goalie will hope to find another team with which to further his development once free agency opens July 1, but he's unlikely to secure a significant role and there will plenty of options elsewhere for fantasy owners.