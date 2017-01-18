Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Just two points in last 14 games

Ekblad only has two points in his last 14 games and 12 in 45 contests this season.

The third-year blueliner is only 20, but he's taken a significant step back after posting 39 points in his rookie season, then 36 in 2015-16. What's worse is that Ekblad currently owns an atrocious minus-16 rating, which is rather surprising considering he entered play in October with a career plus-30 mark. If you're looking for something positive to latch onto, he has amassed a hearty 150 shots thus far, putting him on an 82-game pace of 273 after topping out at 182 last year.