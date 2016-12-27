Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Slumping into new year

Ekblad had three points and a minus-7 rating in 10 games leading up to the holiday break.

Ekblad's really struggled to get it going defensively, as he's skated to a minus-17 rating on the season after going plus-30 over his first two NHL campaigns. On a positive note, his ice time is at an all-time high at 23 minutes per contest, and he's been quarterbacking the second unit on the power play of late.