Mascherin will sit out the Panthers' development camp after undergoing shoulder surgery, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.

Mascherin was selected with the 38th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but failed to get any action with the big club during his first full season. His recent shoulder surgery definitely doesn't help his chances of making a bigger impact with the Panthers during the upcoming season and even when at full strength, he's not expected to be a viable fantasy option.