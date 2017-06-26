Panthers' Adam Mascherin: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Mascherin will sit out the Panthers' development camp after undergoing shoulder surgery, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.
Mascherin was selected with the 38th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but failed to get any action with the big club during his first full season. His recent shoulder surgery definitely doesn't help his chances of making a bigger impact with the Panthers during the upcoming season and even when at full strength, he's not expected to be a viable fantasy option.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...