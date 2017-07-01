Panthers' Adam Wilcox: Signs with Buffalo
Wilcox signed a one-year deal with Buffalo on Saturday.
A sixth-round pick in the 2011 NHL draft, Wilcox has spent the last three seasons in the AHL, making 47 appearances with AHL Syracuse and AHL Springfield this past season. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher was brilliant with AHL Springfield, registering a 2.02 GAA and .932 save percentage. Robin Lehner and Chad Johnson will man the pipes with the Sabres, which means Wilcox will begin the season with AHL Rochester and battle Linus Ullmark and Jonas Johansson for the starting job.
