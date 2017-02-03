Barkov (back) will return to the lineup for Friday's matchup with Anaheim.

Barkov, who has missed the last 15 outings, was red hot prior to getting hurt, tallying 12 points in 11 games, including a goal and two helpers with the man advantage. The 21-year-old is seeing ice time in all three phases of the game, averaging 19:12 on the year, and should continue to get plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net. Barkov's chances of consistently writing his name on the scoresheet will likely get a boost from the return of Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles) to the Panthers' game-day roster.