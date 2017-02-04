Barkov (back) posted an assist, plus-1 rating, three shots on goal, a blocked shot and a minor penalty in Friday's 2-1 win against the Ducks.

Barkov missed 15 games due to injury, but he was right back in the mix. Before his injury on Dec. 28 he was leading the team with 27 points in 36 games. He was very involved in his return and did not appear to play with any limitations. It's safe to get him active in all fantasy leagues if you haven't already done so.