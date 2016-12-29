Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Exits Wednesday's contest due to injury
Barkov won't return to Wednesday's matchup with Toronto due to an undisclosed injury, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.
The Panthers haven't released any additional details regarding the specific nature of Barkov's injury, but the team should provide another update on the 21-year-old pivot's status ahead of Thursday's game against the Canadiens.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Out Thursday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Turns out best effort of season•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Turns in stellar performance versus Canucks.•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sinks game-winner in overtime•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Nine assists in last 10 games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Four points in last four games•