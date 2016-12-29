Barkov won't return to Wednesday's matchup with Toronto due to an undisclosed injury, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

The Panthers haven't released any additional details regarding the specific nature of Barkov's injury, but the team should provide another update on the 21-year-old pivot's status ahead of Thursday's game against the Canadiens.

