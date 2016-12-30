Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks
Barkov (undisclosed) will be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks after getting back the results of an MRI, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.
The already struggling Panthers will now be without their leading scorer in Barkov who has nine goals and 18 assists on the year. In addition to his offensive contributions, the center is also one of just a handful of Florida players on the positive side of the plus/minus with a plus-7.
