Barkov (back) practiced in a normal jersey Wednesday and could play as soon as next Thursday after the Panthers return from their bye week, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.

While coach Tom Rowe was a bit nebulous about when specifically Barkov would be ready to go, he did indicate that he specifically relieved the star pivot of his non-contact jersey because he sees his return as imminent. The return date for this injury just keeps getting closer and closer and it finally appears that Barkov could be back in the first half of this month.