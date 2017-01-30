Barkov suggested after Tuesday's practice that he hopes "to be able to play soon," George Richards of the Miami Herald reports. He returned to the ice for practice for the first time since a back issue forced him out of a game Dec. 28 against the Canadiens.

It was initially feared that Barkov would miss the remainder of the season due to the back issue, but he's begun ramping up his workouts over the last week. He will not play in the coming days, but his presence at practice coupled with his post-practice interviews suggest that a return may not be too far down the road. It would certainly be welcoming news for a Panthers club that's struggled to score consistently of late.