Barkov (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night In Canada reports.

The writing was on the wall that Barkov would be placed on injured reserve based on coach Tom Rowe saying Thursday that the punchy pivot will miss the next 2-to-3 weeks. Even without Barkov, Florida currently has enough centers on the active roster to field a starting lineup, but none who match the playmaking prowess of Barkov, currently the team leader with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 36 games.