Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Out Thursday
Barkov (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Montreal on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of ESPN.com reports.
Barkov will undergo an MRI that should provide some more details regarding the nature and duration of his injury. The center has not yet been ruled out for Saturday's trip to Dallas. Florida called up Michael Sgarbossa from the minors to slide into the fourth line, with Vincent Trocheck the leading candidate to suit up in Barkov's spot on the top line.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Exits Wednesday's contest due to injury•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Turns out best effort of season•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Turns in stellar performance versus Canucks.•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sinks game-winner in overtime•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Nine assists in last 10 games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Four points in last four games•