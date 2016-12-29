Barkov (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Montreal on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of ESPN.com reports.

Barkov will undergo an MRI that should provide some more details regarding the nature and duration of his injury. The center has not yet been ruled out for Saturday's trip to Dallas. Florida called up Michael Sgarbossa from the minors to slide into the fourth line, with Vincent Trocheck the leading candidate to suit up in Barkov's spot on the top line.