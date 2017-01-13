Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Remains sidelined indefinitely
Barkov (undisclosed) is "not close" to a return yet, Harvey Fialkov of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Barkov has only recently entered the 2-to-3 week time zone for his return, so it now looks like it's going to be closer to three weeks if not more. Hopefully, the team will provide a bit more clarity on when we can expect the 21-year-old Finn back, but until he's healthy, Vincent Trocheck will likely continue to see top line duties.
