Heponiemi was drafted 40th overall by the Panthers at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
The reigning WHL Rookie of the Year, Heponiemi racked up 28 goals and 86 points for Swift Current this past season. His hockey IQ is exceptional, but Heponiemi is listed at just a shade over 140 pounds. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that isn't going to play in the NHL. There is no reason the diminutive Finn shouldn't be able to add 15-20 pounds of muscle to his frame as he grows up, but then you have to worry if the additional weight will impact his skating. The Panthers are taking a shot on Heponiemi, and rightfully so, but there are things that need to be cleaned up if he hopes to become a productive professional player.
