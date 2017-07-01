Panthers' Alex Petrovic: Inks one-year deal to stay with Florida

Petrovic is set to sign a one-year, $1.85 million contract to remain with the Panthers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Petrovic would have hit the market as a restricted free agent had the two sides not agreed to a deal, but they beat the buzzer to agree on terms less than 24 hours before free agency opened. The 25-year-old blueliner provided a decent amount of offensive support for the Panthers last season, collecting 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) over 49 games with the NHL club in 2016-17. He should rejoin the mix along the blue line next season, but his fantasy upside remains limited if he can't crack the power-play rotation.

